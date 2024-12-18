Search icon
Published 22:28 IST, December 18th 2024

Heavy Rains Lash Chennai and Suburb Districts

Heavy rains in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengelpet caused traffic jams, especially in Teynampet, due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Heavy Rains Lash Chennai and Surrounding Districts | Image: Unsplash/Representational

Chennai: Rains lashed Chennai and nearby districts of Tiruvallur, and Chengelpet on Wednesday under the influence of a well marked low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

In view of the widespread rains, traffic congestion was witnessed in several areas including Teynampet and road users were inconvenienced.

A weather bulletin issued by the IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre here said the Low Pressure Area on December 17, 2024 over Southwest Bay of Bengal became more marked and lay as a Well Marked Low Pressure Area on Wednesday over the same region.

"The associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to mid tropospheric levels. It is likely to move northwestwards towards North Tamil Nadu – South Andhra Pradesh coast during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to move nearly northwards along Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent 24 hours." Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall is likely in north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on 18 and 19 December, the bulletin added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:28 IST, December 18th 2024

