Heavy Traffic Jam on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway Due to Farmers' Protest March Full List of Route

Noida: Massive traffic jam on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway Due to Farmers' Protest March. Police Barricading ahead of farmers' protest on Noida-Delhi roads have left people baffled as to what route to choose and which direction to go.

Areas Affected Due to Farmers Protest

The farmers' protest caused a traffic jam on the road from Mayur Vihar to Noida. Police present at the farmer protest site (National Dalit Prerna Sthal Gate-2), directions were given for necessary action.

The Traffic Helpline No.– 9971009001 is issued.

Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar Issued Advisory

Around 5,000 police personnels have been deployed and 1,000 PSC force have been deployed, and water cannon, TGS squad, fire fighting squad, and others have been deployed for emergency and traffic management by the authority.

Commuters Should Avoid These Routes

Noida Mayur Vihar is the most affected area to be avoided as people stuck at Gautam Buddha statue point between noida- Mayur Vihar for hours. Commuters sharing videos on social media X.