Himachal: B.Tech Student Found Hanging in Una, Police Suspect Suicide Over Exam Failure

Una: A 17-year-old student was found hanging at his aunt's house in Himachal Pradesh's Una town, with police suspecting that he committed suicide after failing his exams. The victim has been identified as Pankaj, from Kalyana village of Hamirpur district. He was pursuing Bachelor in Technology from a private institute in Pandoga, they said.

The incident occurred on Friday night in ward number 10 of Baihali Mohalla, when the family members, including his parents, were having dinner, the police said.

They said that, Pankaj's family kept asking him to come out of his room and join them for dinner but he did not respond.

According to police, when he did not respond even after repeated calls, his family members went to the room and found him hanging with a scarf.

They brought him down and informed the police about the incident, Una Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Singh said.

He said that no suicide note has been found from the spot and the family members' statements have been recorded.

The scarf which was used to commit suicide has been seized and further investigation in the matter is under, Singh said.