'Highly Provocative, Condemnable': Pinarayi Vijayan Condemns Maharashtra Minister's 'Kerala Mini Pakistan' Remark

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday strongly condemned Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane for calling Kerala a "mini Pakistan" and said his remarks were highly "provocative and condemnable".

The Chief Minister stated that the words of the Maharashtra minister reveal the Sangh Parivar's fundamental approach towards Kerala.

He pointed out that the Sangh Parivar believes they can isolate regions that are hard for them to influence by inciting hate and alienating people, and these statements are part of that agenda.

Vijayan further emphasised that the minister responsible for making such hateful remarks does not deserve to retain their position.

"It is surprising that the leadership of the country's ruling party is yet to react to the minister's act of serious breach of oath, which amounted to insulting the country's Constitution," he added.

‘Deeply Malicious & Utterly Condemnable’, Says Pinarayi Vijayan

Later in a post on social media X, the Chief Minister termed the Maharashtra minister's comment as "deeply malicious & utterly condemnable".

Such rhetoric reflects the hate campaigns orchestrated by the Sangh Parivar against Kerala, a bastion of secularism and communal harmony, CM said.

"We strongly denounce this vile attack on Kerala, & call upon all democratic & secular forces to unite against Sangh Parivar's hateful propaganda," Vijayan said.

BJP Minister Rane referred to Kerala as a "mini Pakistan" and suggested that "all terrorists vote for Gandhis," alluding to the election victories of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Facing sharp criticism from opposition parties for his comments, but Rane defended himself on Monday, stating that Kerala is an integral part of India. He clarified that he was addressing issues like the religious conversion of Hindus and "love jihad" in the state.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal condemned Rane’s statement and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to the controversial remarks made by the Maharashtra minister.