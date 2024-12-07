Himanta Biswa Sarma Dismisses Talks Of Banning Pork In Assam

Guwahati: Days after Assam imposed a ban on sale, purchase and consumption of beef at public places, speculations began fuelling around whether it will extend to other non-veg sources. Clearing the air over the matter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that there will be no ban on Pork in the state saying it's an economy.

“There is no question of banning pork. It’s an economy. We will bring new schemes soon in the next budget for piggery farming so that youths can get involve. No religion has mentioned pig as mother. If we ban pork we will also have to ban mutton, it will start a separate debate, it will be a vegan debate,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

This comes days after Himanta Biswa Sarma extended the existing beef ban in the state. According to new rules, any sale, purchase or consumption of beef at any public places including restaurants, hotels, public gatherings is prohibited.

Speaking to reporters over Assam government's decision on ban beef, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The central figure in Neo Vaishnavite religion of Assam is Shri Krishna. If we look back at the life of Shri Krishna starting from his life at the Yadu clan, his divine play, his fondness for curd cream or butter if someone has played a role it’s the cow.”

“For Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, the sanatan religion cattle has been the most respected and has been worshipped. Because cattle has immense blessings on our forefathers be it helping them in the fields, by giving milk or using cowdung for agriculture, cattle’s have provided us with everything. That’s why people in India enriched with sanatan culture have always worshipped cow as a mother figure,” Sarma mentioned.