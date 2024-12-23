Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:28 IST, December 23rd 2024

Hisar Wall Collapse: 4 Children Killed in Brick Kiln Tragedy

Four children were killed when a wall of a brick kiln collapsed on them while they were asleep in Budana village of Haryana's Hisar.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hisar Shocker: Four Children Killed in Brick Kiln Wall Collapse | Image: PTI/representative

Hisar: Four children were killed when a wall of a brick kiln collapsed on them while they were asleep in Budana village of Haryana 's Hisar district, police said on Monday.

A girl was critically injured in the incident that took place on Sunday night in the Narnaund police station area. The deceased were identified as Nisha (3 months), Suraj (9), Nandini (5) and Vivek (9), they said.

According to sources, many families of labourers from Uttar Pradesh work at the kiln in Budana. The work of making bricks and installing pillars near the chimney is going on at the kiln.

The children and some labourers were sleeping near the wall of the brick kiln when it collapsed on them.

While Suraj, Nandini and Vivek died on the spot, Nisha succumbed on the way to the hospital, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Hansi, Hemant Kumar Meena.

The condition of a five-year-old girl, Gauri, is critical. She is undergoing treatment at Hisar Civil Hospital. All five children hail from Badhav village in Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

SP Meena visited Hisar Civil Hospital after the incident and met the families of the deceased.

The victims' families have not given any written complaint in the matter. If a complaint is received, action will be taken accordingly, he said. 

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:39 IST, December 23rd 2024

Haryana

Recommended

2025 Honda SP125 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and More
Automobile
Christmas 2024: Magical Songs That'll Get You Grooving, And More
Lifestyle News
Momentum On Their Side, India Eye Series Win Against West Indies
SportFit
BJP MPs Assaulted by Rahul in Parliament Discharged From Delhi Hospital
India News
Indian Car Buyers Still Prefer Physical Dealerships Over Online Mediums
Automobile
Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe Aims to Fly Closer to the Sun
Science News
Delhi AQI Hua 500 Paar, Yamuna Mein Pollution...: BJP Slams Kejriwal
India News
Classic, Chic: PV Sindhu, Husband Opt For Golden Colour Wedding Attire
Lifestyle News
Rohit, Kohli & Other IND Stars Who Played CT 17 & Will Feature in 2025
SportFit
Locals Feel the Chill as Temperatures Drop Across North India
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.