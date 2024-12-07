Search icon
Published 23:37 IST, December 7th 2024

History-Sheeter Arrested After Exchange of Fire with Police in Odisha

Odisha police arrested history-sheeter Sanjib Karali after a gunfight in Sambalpur. Karali, with 23 pending criminal cases, was injured in the leg during the shootout.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
History-Sheeter Arrested After Exchange of Fire with Police | Image: PTI

Sambalpur: The Odisha police on Saturday arrested a history-sheeter following an exchange of fire between him and security personnel in Sambalpur district.

The arrested man, Sanjib Karali, has 23 criminal cases pending against him in various police stations in the state's western region. He suffered a bullet injury on his right leg during the gunfight, police said.

Karali was taken to Rengali primary health centre for initial treatment and later shifted to a hospital in Burla and he is out of danger, the police said.

A police officer said a drive was launched to nab Karali after receiving specific information about his presence in the Rengali area.

“When the police personnel attempted to stop him near Rampela Chowk on Gumlei Road within the limits of Rengali police station, Karali opened fire on the police,” a statement issued by the Sambalpur district police said.

In self-defence, the police conducted a controlled retaliatory fire, during which the accused sustained a bullet injury to his right leg, the police said.

Of late, he was wanted in a case of dacoity in Sambalpur district.

Besides, Karali has more than 23 cases registered against him in several districts, including Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Sundargarh.

The cases involve charges such as robbery, theft, and cheating. 

Updated 23:37 IST, December 7th 2024

