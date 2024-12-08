Home Minister Amit Shah Announces Establishment of Anti-Drone Unit to Enhance Border Security

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said a comprehensive anti-drone unit will be established to safeguard Indian borders as the "menace" of unmanned aerial vehicles is going to get serious in the coming days.

Addressing BSF troops at the 60th Raising Day event of the force here in Jodhpur, about 300 km from the India-Pakistan border, Home Minister Shah said the initial results of a "laser equipped anti-drone gun-mounted" mechanism have been encouraging.

“This has led to an increase in drone neutralization and detection cases, up from 3 per cent to 55 per cent, along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab,” Amit Shah said.

‘Drone Menace Will Become Serious In Coming Days’

"The drone menace is going to get more serious in the coming days... We are tackling this issue in a 'whole of government' approach with the border guarding forces, defence and research organisations and the DRDO joining hands,” he added while announcing that a comprehensive anti-drone unit for the country will be established in the coming time.

More than 260 Drones Downed Near India-Pak Border

As per the official data, more than 260 drones have been intercepted or recovered along India's border with Pakistan this year, compared to around 110 in 2023.

The majority of these drone interdictions, involving arms and drugs, have occurred in Punjab, with fewer incidents reported in Rajasthan and Jammu.

Home Minister reviewed the ceremonial parade, received the salute, and presented gallantry medals award winners and gave away some other decorations.