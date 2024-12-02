Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Hyderabad Horror: Woman Constable Found Murdered, Brother Emerges Suspect

Published 12:03 IST, December 2nd 2024

Hyderabad Horror: Woman Constable Found Murdered, Brother Emerges Suspect

A woman constable was found murdered in Hyderabad and according to preliminary investigation, her brother has emerged as the prime suspect.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hyderabad Horror: Woman Constable Murdered by Brother | Image: Unsplash/ Representational

Hyderabad: A woman constable was found allegedly murdered by her brother here on Monday, police said.

The incident happened when the woman working at Hayathnagar police station was on her way to duty on a two-wheeler, a police official at Ibrahimpatnam police station said.

The accused, who was in a vehicle, hit the woman's two-wheeler and later slit her throat with a knife, the official said based on preliminary investigation.

The woman recently had a love marriage and her brother is suspected to have killed her, police said, adding further investigation is on.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:03 IST, December 2nd 2024

Recommended

How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into It Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Gautam Gambhir Stuck In A Pickle As Indian Cricket Goes Into Transition
SportFit
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.