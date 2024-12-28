Published 21:03 IST, December 28th 2024
Hyderabad Shocker: 23-Year-Old Woman Raped After Refusing Unnatural Sex Demand; Police Launch Probe
A woman on Saturday allegedly raped in Nirmal district of Telangana after she refused to accept the demands of a man for unnatural sex.
Police reported that a constable on duty at the Nirmal bus station was alerted by an auto driver on Friday about an unconscious woman in his vehicle.
The constable admitted the 23-year-old woman to a government hospital.
Upon regaining consciousness on Saturday, the woman told police she had left her home after an argument with her husband and arrived at the bus station.
There, she encountered a man and mentioned her need for money.
The man allegedly contacted someone and informed them that the woman was willing to "spend time with him for money," according to the police statement.
The man then took her to a lodge, where he attempted to force her into "unnatural sex." When she resisted, he allegedly raped her, police said.
Based on her account, authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation.
