  • Hygiene Lapses Exposed: Rats, Cockroaches, and Expired Items Found in Hyderabad's Popular Eateries

Published 22:27 IST, November 28th 2024

Hygiene Lapses Exposed: Rats, Cockroaches, and Expired Items Found in Hyderabad's Popular Eateries

Officials revealed that the restaurant, Khan-E-Khas, was operating without a valid FSSAI license.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rats, Cockroaches, and Stale Items Discovered in Hyderabad Restaurants | Image: X

Hyderabad: Food officers conducted inspections at several restaurants in Hyderabad’s Lakdikapul area, where they were shocked to find rats and leftover food. Officials revealed that the restaurant, Khan-E-Khas, was operating without a valid FSSAI license. Additionally, Pest Control Records, Medical Fitness Certificates, and Water Analysis Reports were missing.

Upon entering the kitchen of one of the restaurants, the team disposed of the leftover food. The refrigerator in the establishment was not only unhygienic but also misused, with vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items stored together.

Rat droppings were found on shelves used to store raw food materials, confirming a rodent infestation in the kitchen. The team further noted that the kitchen was extremely small, rendering proper cleaning virtually impossible.

Taking to X, the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, shared several images to support their findings. One picture showed leftover food from the previous day, while another depicted vegetarian and non-vegetarian food stored together. Additional images displayed a dirty floor and uncooked meat placed near a dustbin.

Bademiyan Kebabs was another restaurant flagged for violating food safety norms. Inspectors found cobwebs in the kitchen and detected the use of synthetic food colors, which were disposed of immediately. Furthermore, food handlers were found to be working without essential protective gear like hair caps and gloves.

During an inspection at Shahi Dastarkhan, food safety officers uncovered a series of hygiene issues, including cockroach infestations in the kitchen. The officials highlighted additional problems such as “greasy walls" and particles falling from the kitchen ceiling. Stagnant water was another concerning issue observed, similar to what was found at Khan-E-Khas.

Expired food items were also found on-site and promptly discarded to prevent any health risks. 

These inspections come as concerns over food safety in Hyderabad’s dining establishments continue to rise. Speaking to a leading portal, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi stressed the need for maintaining high hygiene standards in restaurants throughout the city. She cautioned that any establishment found violating health regulations could face significant penalties or even be shut down.

Updated 22:27 IST, November 28th 2024

