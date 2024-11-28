Search icon
  • ICG Rescues 6 Fishermen, Four Others Stranded On Offshore Jetty Near Cuddalore Coast

Published 22:16 IST, November 28th 2024

ICG Rescues 6 Fishermen, Four Others Stranded On Offshore Jetty Near Cuddalore Coast

Six fishermen from Cuddalore, who had ventured into the rough sea in private boats, along with four jetty workers, were rescued by the ICG.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Six fishermen, 4 jetty workers rescued by Indian Coast Guard near Cuddalore coast | Image: X@IndiaCoastGuard

Chennai: Six fishermen from Cuddalore, who had ventured into the rough sea in private boats, along with four jetty workers, were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) following a request from the Tamil Nadu State Authorities.

The fishermen had become stranded at Chemplast Jetty in Cuddalore, approximately 2 km off the coast at Chitrapettai village after their boats were damaged by the rough sea.

Coast Guard Evacuates Six Fishermen, Four Jetty Workers | WATCH

In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said, “In a remarkable search and rescue operation, the Indian Coast Guard safely evacuated six stranded fishermen & four workers from the Cuddalore Chemplast jetty, about 2 km into the sea, amidst deteriorating weather conditions. Kudos to our brave crew for their unwavering commitment & swift action.”

In addition to the fishermen, four jetty workers were also stranded as the weather worsened due to ongoing cyclonic activity. In response, state authorities reached out to the Coast Guard for assistance. 

The officials further said that the ICG Regional Headquarters (East) swiftly acted on the request. Despite challenging weather conditions, an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was deployed from the ICG Air Station in Chennai. 

The helicopter conducted the search and rescue operation with exceptional professionalism, successfully evacuating all 10 individuals to Chitrapettai, an official statement said. 

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:16 IST, November 28th 2024

