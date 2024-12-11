Published 11:01 IST, December 11th 2024
IED Found on Handwara-Baramulla Highway in Kashmir
Security forces on Wednesday detected and destroyed a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) on the Handwara-Baramulla highway in Kashmir.
- India News
- 1 min read
Srinagar: Security forces detected and destroyed a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) on the Handwara-Baramulla highway in Kashmir on Wednesday.
IED Found on Handwara-Baramulla Highway in Kashmir
A joint patrolling party of police and army found a suspicious bag by the roadside on the highway at Langate in Handwara area of Kupwara district, the officials said.
They said a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot and the suspicious bag taken to an isolated place.
The bomb disposal squad destroyed the suspected IED in a controlled explosion, the officials said, adding there was no damage done.
With PTI Inputs
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 11:01 IST, December 11th 2024