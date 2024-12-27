Search icon
Published 14:25 IST, December 27th 2024

Illegal Bangladeshi Woman Migrant Deported from Delhi: Police

Delhi Police previously identified over 1,500 Bangladeshi immigrants during an operation in the national capital

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Illegal Bangladeshi Woman Migrant Deported from Delhi: Police | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Police has deported a Bangladeshi immigrant allegedly living unlawfully in the national capital for the past six years, an official said on Friday.

"During our special drive of checking illegal immigrants staying in the national capital, we got to know about a 28-year-old woman. She was discovered living in Mumbai and Delhi in violation of the Foreigners Act," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary.

The officer further said the woman hails from Singasholpur village in Narail Sadar Upazila in Bangladesh and was staying in India without necessary documentation, raising concerns over her unauthorised immigration.

The operation to identify and deport her was carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Unit of the Delhi police.

Delhi Police previously identified over 1,500 Bangladeshi immigrants during an operation in the national capital and the southeast district police arrested two people for allegedly staying illegally.

The drive for identifying illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi was launched after the LG secretariat recently ordered a crackdown.

Teams from police stations in 15 districts in the national capital have been visiting slums and Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Jamia Nagar to check voter IDs and Aadhaar cards to identify suspected Bangladeshi immigrants.

The Delhi LG secretariat directed the chief secretary and police chief to launch a two-month special drive to identify and take strict action against such immigrants residing in the city.

Aside from sending data to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, police is verifying the genuineness of Aadhaar cards.

