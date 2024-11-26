Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • IMD Issues Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu, Heavy Rain Warning for Andhra Till Nov 27 | Details

Published 08:52 IST, November 26th 2024

IMD Issues Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu, Heavy Rain Warning for Andhra Till Nov 27 | Details

In its weather bulletin, the weather agency has issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal region.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Tamil Nadu Rains | Image: PTI/File

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange' alert for Tamil Nadu and a heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh till November 27. Additionally, the weather agency said that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall to extend till Nov 28 or 29.

In its weather bulletin, the weather agency has issued an orange alert for  Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal region.

Meanwhile, as per an official heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the Delta districts from tonight for the next three days. Areas including Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, and Karaikal are likely to experience very heavy rainfall.

The department might issue a red alert for the Delta districts if the situation worsens.

This comes as a depression formed over the central South Bay of Bengal and the adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean, which is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next 24 hours, IMD said.

This system is expected to move northwestward ringing heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh from Nov 26 to 29.

IMD Predicts Dense Fog in Delhi

Furthermore, the weather department predicts dense fog in parts of northern India, with isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh experiencing fog from November 26 to 30. The dense fog is also likely to affect Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh between November 28 and December 1.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 08:52 IST, November 26th 2024

Recommended

Ancient 150-Year-Old Stepwell Uncovered in Sambhal During Excavation
India News
Australian Dad Introduces Virat Kohli To His Son In Most Adorable Way
SportFit
Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.