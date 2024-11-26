IMD Issues Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu, Heavy Rain Warning for Andhra Till Nov 27 | Details

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange' alert for Tamil Nadu and a heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh till November 27. Additionally, the weather agency said that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall to extend till Nov 28 or 29.

In its weather bulletin, the weather agency has issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal region.

Meanwhile, as per an official heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the Delta districts from tonight for the next three days. Areas including Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, and Karaikal are likely to experience very heavy rainfall.

The department might issue a red alert for the Delta districts if the situation worsens.

This comes as a depression formed over the central South Bay of Bengal and the adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean, which is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next 24 hours, IMD said.

This system is expected to move northwestward ringing heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh from Nov 26 to 29.

IMD Predicts Dense Fog in Delhi