Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:59 IST, December 4th 2024

In Odisha, Dogs Attacked 777 People Daily in 22 months: Govt Data

Odisha recorded over 5.20 lakh dog bite cases between January 2023 and October 2024, according to data.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
In Odisha, Dogs Attacked 777 People Daily in 22 months: Govt Data | Image: Unsplash

Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded over 5.20 lakh dog bite cases between January 2023 and October 2024, according to data provided by the state government in the Assembly on Wednesday.

This means stray canines or domesticated ones have targeted an average of 777 individuals every day during that period.

In a written reply to a question from Rayagada MLA Kadraka Appala Swamy of the Congress, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik said that a total of 5,20,237 dog bite cases were reported in Odisha during those 22 months.

While 2,59,107 dog bite cases were reported during 2023, 2,43,565 such cases were recorded from January to October of 2024.

The maximum number of such cases at 33,547, 32,561 and 29,801 were reported during January, February and March of 2024, respectively.

According to the 2019 Livestock Census, Odisha has 17.34 lakh stray dogs.

Following the Animal Birth Control Rule, 2023, municipalities and urban local bodies are implementing the Animal Birth Control programme through organisations, which got project recognition certificates from the Animal Welfare Board of India, the minister said.

Mallik also informed the House that 4,605 stray dogs were sterilised in eight urban areas of Odisha during the financial year 2022-23.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:59 IST, December 4th 2024

Recommended

Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.