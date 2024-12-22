India and Kuwait Condemn Cross-Border Terrorism, Pledge to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

Kuwait City: During his two-day visit to Kuwait, Prime Minister Modi and the Kuwaiti government pledged to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation while firmly condemning terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terror attacks.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Gulf nation, discussions focused on strategies to address the challenge of terrorism.

"The two sides unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism and called for disrupting of terrorism financing networks and safe havens, and dismantling of terror infrastructure," a joint statement said.

The mention of cross-border terrorism comes in the context of Pakistan's backing of terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday, Modi held extensive talks with Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah with a focus on giving new momentum to the overall bilateral ties.

The joint statement said the two sides discussed ways and means to promote cooperation in cybersecurity, including the prevention of the use of cyberspace for terrorism, radicalisation and for disturbing social harmony.

It said it was agreed to enhance cooperation in counter-terror operations, information and intelligence sharing and exchange experiences and best practices.

"Expressing appreciation of their ongoing bilateral cooperation in the area of security, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism operations, information and intelligence sharing, developing and exchanging experiences, best practices and technologies, capacity building and to strengthen cooperation in law enforcement, anti-money laundering," according to the statement.

Following talks between Modi and the Emir, the two sides elevated their ties to a strategic partnership.