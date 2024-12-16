India-China Special Representative Talks Set for December 18 in Beijing

Beijing: The Special Representatives of India and China on border issues will meet on Wednesday to discuss restoring bilateral ties following the October 21 agreement to disengage troops in eastern Ladakh.

As per the agreement, Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, and India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will hold the 23rd meeting of Special Representatives for the China-India Boundary Question in Beijing on December 18, announced Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Monday.

According to informed sources, Doval is expected to arrive on Tuesday for the crucial talks, which are anticipated to pave the way for normalizing relations between the two countries.

Constituted in 2003 to comprehensively address the vexed dispute of the India-China border spanning to 3488 kms, the SRs mechanism over the years met 22 times.