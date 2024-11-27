India Committed to Shaping Sustainable, Peaceful, Progressive World for Future: J&K LG

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said India was committed to shaping a sustainable, peaceful, and progressive world for future generations while asserting that the propagation of the all-embracing Indian culture was the priority.

He presented the Kailakh Sanskrit Ratna Award, 2024, to Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj at a ceremony organized by Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust here.

Addressing the event, Sinha said, "Propagation of all-embracing Indian culture, core values, artistic traditions, and the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is our priority. India will shape a sustainable, peaceful, and progressive world for future generations." He observed that India, with its rich historical and cultural heritage and talented human resources, is steadily marching towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

"In this journey, enlightened individuals from every field, especially scientists and spiritualists, must come forward to give new impetus to the development process," he said.