India Dismisses US Media Report Linking It To Failed Maldivian Opposition Plot To Oust Muizzu

New Delhi: India on Friday clearly dismissed the media report which claimed the Maldives opposition sought USD 6 million from New Delhi to aid in a plot to impeach Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu. "Both the newspaper and the reporter in question appear to nurse a compulsive hostility towards India. You can see a pattern in their activities. I leave you to judge their credibility. As far as we are concerned, they have none," the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a weekly press briefing on Friday.