Published 16:36 IST, January 3rd 2025
India Dismisses US Media Report Linking It To Failed Maldivian Opposition Plot To Oust Muizzu
India Dismisses US Media Report Linking It To Failed Maldivian Opposition Plot To Oust Muizzu | Image: @MEAIndia
New Delhi: India on Friday clearly dismissed the media report which claimed the Maldives opposition sought USD 6 million from New Delhi to aid in a plot to impeach Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu. "Both the newspaper and the reporter in question appear to nurse a compulsive hostility towards India. You can see a pattern in their activities. I leave you to judge their credibility. As far as we are concerned, they have none," the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a weekly press briefing on Friday.
Updated 16:54 IST, January 3rd 2025