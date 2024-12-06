Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • India Intensifies Border Surveillance Amid Reports Of Turkish Drones Deployed By Bangladesh

Published 03:06 IST, December 7th 2024

India Intensifies Border Surveillance Amid Reports Of Turkish Drones Deployed By Bangladesh

India Enhances Border Surveillance Amid Reports of Turkish Drones Deployed Near Bangladesh Border

Reported by: Digital Desk
India Enhances Border Defence After Reports of Turkish Drones Near Bangladesh Border | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Amidst a surge in violence against minority Hindus in Bangladesh and efforts to weaken ties with India, the Indian defence forces have heightened surveillance along its border with Bangladesh following reports of Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones being deployed near West Bengal. This move comes in the wake of increasing intelligence inputs that suggest a rise in terrorist activities and instability along the border after the recent political turmoil in Bangladesh.

According to sources, the Indian Army is currently investigating reports about the deployment of these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) near the Indian border. The drones, operated by Bangladesh’s 67th Army, are primarily used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. The Bayraktar TB2, which has been in use by the Bangladeshi military since earlier this year, is also capable of conducting light strike operations.

Bangladesh has claimed that the deployment of drones is only for defensive purposes. However, India has expressed concern over the strategic significance of positioning such advanced UAVs in this sensitive region, particularly given the current political instability in Bangladesh.

Intelligence sources suggest that extremist groups, which were largely suppressed during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure, are now regaining influence in the areas near the Indian border under the caretaker government. This has raised alarm in India, as terror groups and smuggling networks are believed to be exploiting the political chaos in Bangladesh to infiltrate into Indian territory.

The Bayraktar TB2 drones are part of a broader military modernisation effort by Bangladesh, which has acquired a total of 12 drones, six of which are now operational. These drones are seen as a key asset in enhancing Bangladesh’s surveillance capabilities, especially in border areas. However, their positioning near India has not gone unnoticed, with Indian authorities closely monitoring the situation.

In response to the increased threat, Indian armed forces are on high alert. They are assessing the new drone deployments and may consider deploying Heron TP drones, along with intensifying counter-drone operations in sensitive areas along the border. India's defence strategy also involves close cooperation and intelligence sharing with international partners to track developments in Bangladesh and minimise potential risks.

As per the official sources, the Indian government is closely monitoring the situation, while the security forces are keeping a close vigil near the border area for any attempt to infiltrate Indian territory or militant activity from across the border.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 03:06 IST, December 7th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.