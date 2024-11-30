Published 06:52 IST, November 30th 2024
Cyclone Fengal Makes Landfall: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on High Alert
Cyclone Fengal live updates: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on High Alert, Cyclone Fengal made landfall. The Cyclonic Storm over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-southwestwards with a speed of 7 kmph during past 6 hours.
Cyclone Fengal Made Landfall Near Puducherry, Red Alert Issued for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for southern states due to anticipated heavy rainfall. Live coverage and tracking of Cyclone Fengal are available for updates. Red alerts have been issued in several areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, with heavy rainfall affecting Chennai and surrounding regions. As a precaution, schools and colleges have been closed in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due to the cyclone's impact.
- Red alert issued in several regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry due to Cyclone Fengal.
- Heavy rainfall in Chennai and neighboring areas as the cyclone hits the region.
- Schools and colleges closed across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as a safety measure.
Helpline numbers:
Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA): State helpline number - 1070 | District helpline number - 1077 | WhatsApp number - 9445869848
Cyclone Fengal made landfall near Puducherry, Tamil Nadu on Saturday, November 30 evening. The affected region in these states are experiencing heavy rainfall, gusty winds with upto 70-90 kmph. Schools and airports have been shut and all rescue teams are on stand by as the region batters another cyclonic storm. Follow LIVE coverage and tracking of Cyclone Fengal on Republic World.
02:57 IST, December 1st 2024
Cyclone Fengal likely to weaken as it crosses Tamil Nadu coast
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclonic storm “Fengal” had crossed the coast across northern Tamilnadu by 2 am. It will continue to move west-south-westwards slowly and weaken gradually into a deep depression during the next 3 hours, the weather forecast agency added.
The IMD said, “The Cyclonic Storm FENGAL crossed North Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts near latitude 12.05°N and longitude 79.9°E, close to Puducherry, between 2230 hrs IST and 2330 hrs IST of yesterday, the 30th November 2024 as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph. It lay centered at 2330 hours IST yesterday, the 30th November 2024 over north coastal Tamilnadu & Puducherry near latitude 12.0°N and longitude 79.8°E, close to Puducherry.”
02:55 IST, December 1st 2024
Several trains to and from Chennai diverted due to Cyclone Fengal
Amidst heavy rainfall in Chennai due to Cyclone Fengal, the Southern Railway announced changes in train services. The Dr MGR Chennai Central-Jolarpettai Yelagiri Express (Train No. 16089), scheduled to depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central at 17:55 hours today, has been fully cancelled.
The Gorakhpur-Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) Raptisagar Express (Train No. 12511), which departed from Gorakhpur at 06:35 hours on November 29, will be diverted via Korukkupet and Perambur, skipping its scheduled stop at Dr. MGR Chennai Central. The train will have an additional stoppage at Perambur, with timings of 23:30 (arrival) and 23:35 (departure), Southern Railway said in a press release.
The Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express (Train No. 13351), which departed from Dhanbad at 11:35 hours on November 29, will also be diverted via Korukkupet and Perambur, skipping its scheduled stop at Dr. MGR Chennai Central. The train will have an additional stoppage at Perambur, with timings of 23:50 (arrival) and 23:55 (departure).
02:53 IST, December 1st 2024
Trees uprooted in Tamil Nadu's coastal districts as cyclone fengal made landfall
A few trees were reportedly uprooted in Tamil Nadu's Kalpakkam and other districts on Saturday as cyclone Fengal made landfall.
23:55 IST, November 30th 2024
Chennai airport shut till 4am on December 1
Chennai Airport extended the closure of operations until 4:00 AM on December 1 after cyclone fengal grapples city. Cyclone Fengal is making landfall near Puducherry.
23:48 IST, November 30th 2024
Cyclone Fengal Live: Tamil Nadu governor asks people to remain indoors
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Saturday issued an advisory asking people to remain indoors and avoid going outside in view of Cyclone Fengal. The governor said central and state agencies were working day and night to deal with this emergency situation.
22:49 IST, November 30th 2024
Heavy Rains Lash TN, Pondy: Cyclonic storm 'Fengal' makes landfall
Cyclone Fengal-triggered heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed northern Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry on Saturday, prompting a shutdown of the Chennai airport, and inundated many parts of the city but there were no immediate reports of a major damage, the government said.
The cyclonic storm made a landfall close to the Puducherry union territory area.
Steady rains pounded Chennai, its nearby districts and Puducherry affecting public transport, including bus, train and flight services and people from vulnerable areas were moved to safe shelters by authorities. From afternoon onwards, the rains turned intermittent in most areas and by nightfall, it ceased.
Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran informed there were no immediate reports of a major damage in the aftermath of the cyclone and said related details could be known possibly by Sunday. Three persons were electrocuted in different rain-related incidents in Chennai.
Hospitals and houses were inundated in Chennai and its neighbourhoods while people used flyovers and spaces beneath them as parking lots to avoid a repeat of what was endured during the 2015 floods.
Rainwater entered the premises of two state-run hospitals at Chromepet, a general hospital and a facility for thoracic medicine, both of which are located side by side and frequented by people.
Water was close to the level of one's ankle even inside the hospital, leaving health care seekers and doctors in a tight spot. Police and local authorities placed sandbags at entry points and said all steps were being taken to address the issue.
Operations at the Chennai airport were hit following the cyclone. Officials announced suspension of operations till 4 am Sunday following inundation of two runways and a taxiway after heavy rains and the 'adverse weather condition' due to cyclone Fengal.
Official sources said apart from the cancellation of 55 flights, 19 others were diverted. The services include both domestic and international flights. Earlier in the day, when the airport was operational, at least 12 flights were delayed.
22:10 IST, November 30th 2024
Cyclone Fengal LIVE: Cyclone Fengal Moves West-Southwest at 7 km/h
The Cyclonic Storm "FENGAL" (pronounced FEINJAL) in the Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-southwestward at a speed of 7 km/h over the past 6 hours.
21:43 IST, November 30th 2024
Cyclone Fengal: Puducherry coast at high alert
Cyclone Fengal: Alert at Puducherry coast, security stepped up across beaches. Cyclonic storm Fengal has commenced making landfall close to Puducherry and it may approximately take four hours for it to cross the coast completely, an IMD official said
20:29 IST, November 30th 2024
Cyclone Fengal: Chennai Traffic Police Issues Advisory
Due to stormy winds, the road is heavily covered with sand and motorists are advised to proceed with caution.
22:05 IST, November 30th 2024
Cyclone Fengal LIVE: Cyclonic storm 'Fengal' begins making landfall: IMD
Cyclonic storm Fengal has commenced making landfall close to Puducherry and it may approximately take 4 hours for it to cross the coast completely, an India Meteorological Department official said here on Saturday.
Citing data and observations, IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre, Additional Director General, S Balachandran told PTI that the process of the cyclone's landfall commenced at about 5.30 pm on November 30.
On the area of landfall, he said it was close to 'Puducherry area' and that it may take approximately 4 hours for the completion of the landfall process and added that more related information would be made available later.
19:36 IST, November 30th 2024
Cyclone Fengal Landfall: Cyclone Moves Towards Puducherry
Cyclone Fengal: Cyclone Moves Towards Puducherry. As Landfall begins near Puducherry, IMD officials.
22:05 IST, November 30th 2024
Cyclone Fengal LIVE: Chennai airport shutdown due to adverse weather condition
Chennai airport on Friday announced suspension of operations till 4 am on December 1 following heavy inundation of runways and the taxiway, due to the cyclone 'Fengal' triggered rains and the 'adverse weather condition,' with over 50 flights being cancelled and scores of passengers left in the lurch. Official sources here said the two runways and the taxiway were inundated and as many as 55 flights were cancelled and 19 others diverted, adding, the services include both domestic and international operations. Earlier in the day, when the airport was operational, at least 12 flights were delayed.
The Chennai airport in a post on 'X' said that a team of senior officials was closely monitoring the situation to facilitate the earliest resumption of operations as meteorological conditions improve.
19:16 IST, November 30th 2024
18:26 IST, November 30th 2024
Cyclone Fengal Induced Rains Cause Heavy Inundation, People Park Vehicles On Flyovers
Barricades and umbrellas were swept away by gusty winds and road users scurried for cover as rains poured, with cyclone Fengal inching closer to the shoreline on Saturday, leaving many areas in and around Chennai under water.
Curiously, a lot of people, especially young men and women, frolicked at beaches, and strangely, visitors could be spotted at the Mamallapuram world heritage site too, despite the government warning people against going near beaches, in view of the high tides. Wind speed was pretty high in coastline areas such as Marakkanam in Villupuram district.
Rainwater entered the premises of two state-run hospitals at Chromepet, a general hospital and a facility for thoracic medicine, both of which are located side by side and frequented by people.
Water was close to the level of one's ankle even inside the hospital, leaving health care seekers and doctors in a tight spot. Police and local authorities placed sandbags at entry points and said all steps were being taken to address the issue.
17:49 IST, November 30th 2024
Cyclone Fengal live updates: Visuals from Chennai's Marina Beach
Cyclone Fengal live updates: Visuals from Chennai's Marina Beach
Tamil Nadu: Cyclone Fengal to make landfall later today. Visuals from Chennai's Marina Beach.
17:18 IST, November 30th 2024
Cyclone Fengal Live Updates: Current Position and Forecast
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has provided the latest updates on Cyclone Fengal's position and trajectory. According to Chennai IMD Head S. Balachandran, the cyclone is currently located approximately 100 km southeast of Chennai and northeast of Puducherry.
Key highlights from the IMD update:
- Movement: Cyclone Fengal is advancing at a speed of 10 km/h.
- Landfall: It is expected to cross near Puducherry by this evening.
- Rainfall: Extremely heavy rainfall is forecast for affected areas during this period.
- Wind Speed: At the time of crossing, wind speeds are expected to reach 70–80 km/h, with gusts up to 90 km/h.
- Post-Crossing Movement: The system is predicted to move westward the day after tomorrow.
Residents are urged to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and adhere to safety advisories issued by local authorities.
16:49 IST, November 30th 2024
Cyclone Fengal Live Updates: Storm to Hit TN-Puducherry Coasts This Evening
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that Cyclone Fengal is expected to cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, near Puducherry, later this evening. The storm is likely to bring wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, with gusts up to 90 kmph.
According to the IMD, the cyclone may slow down as it nears the coast. Officials are closely monitoring the situation to provide timely updates.
16:23 IST, November 30th 2024
Cyclone Fengal Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin Reviews Situation
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is actively monitoring the developments as Cyclone Fengal intensifies. He reviewed the situation in key affected areas, assessing the preparedness of local authorities and the implementation of relief measures.
The Deputy CM emphasized the importance of swift evacuation efforts, ensuring adequate supplies in relief camps, and maintaining communication channels for timely updates. Officials have been instructed to stay alert as heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected to continue impacting the region.
16:09 IST, November 30th 2024
Cyclone Fengal Live Updates: Residents Near Kalpakkam Moved to Relief Camps as Precautionary Measure
In response to Cyclone Fengal's intensifying impact, authorities are relocating residents from vulnerable areas near Kalpakkam in the Chengalpattu district to nearby relief camps. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of those living in low-lying or cyclone-prone zones as heavy rains and strong winds continue to lash the region.
The relief camps have been equipped with essential supplies, including food, water, and medical aid, to accommodate the displaced families. Local officials are closely monitoring the situation, urging residents to cooperate with evacuation efforts and follow safety advisories.
15:00 IST, November 30th 2024
14:59 IST, November 30th 2024
22:06 IST, November 30th 2024
Cyclone Fengal Live: Chennai airport shut till 7 PM
Chennai International Airport has been temporarily shut down till 7 PM on Saturday in view of cyclone Fengal making landfall today evening.
As heavy rainfall and strong winds intensified ahead of the cyclone, it is expected to cross between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram coasts, near Puducherry tonight.
14:13 IST, November 30th 2024
Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin reviews arrangements, precautionary measures
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed arrangements and precautionary measures on Saturday in the wake of Cyclone Fengal.
The Chief Minister also inspected the Chennai State Operation Center and was accompanied by state ministers KN Nehru and KKSSR Ramachandran.
The CM, also interacted with the District Collectors of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and other districts through video conferencing and inspected the possible field conditions. CM Staling assured that the state government is constantly monitoring the situation and was taking precautionary measures.
13:46 IST, November 30th 2024
Waterlogging in several parts of Chennai due to incessant rain
As cyclone approaches the various districts of Tamil Nadu, heavy rain lashed in several regions of Tamil Nadu.
The visuals of the city showed the roads are inundated due to heavy rainfall. Several parts of Chennai city faced water logging issues. Waterlog till ankle level in New Washermanpet, from Gemini flyover and mount road area and also Vehicles like Cars and Two wheelers are moving slow and suffering to cross the water.
Due to the Cyclone Fengal's impact, many coastal areas witnessed changes in weather with gusty winds and rains. Chennai has witnessed incessant heavy to moderate rainfall from last night till this morning, which has caused rough sea conditions with strong winds.
13:22 IST, November 30th 2024
Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu, Pondy, 'Fengal' continues to moves towards coastline
Heavy rains pounded several parts of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Saturday, under the impact of Cyclone 'Fengal,' affecting normalcy and prompting evacuation.The downpour was accompanied by gusty winds and what began as intermittent rainfall in coastal regions on the night of November 29, gradually became steady leading to inundation in several areas.
12:42 IST, November 30th 2024
Cyclone Fengal: Alert at Puducherry coast, security stepped up across beaches
A team led by Puducherry SSP Kalaivanan visited the beaches and the coastal roads in the region and inspected them as the Cyclone Fengal is expected to cross the coast on Saturday evening.
The authorities have advised the public to not visit beaches in Puducherry as well as in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, including Marina Beach, Pattinapakkam and Edward Elliot Beach. The tourist spots in Puducherry have been closed as a precautionary measure, owing to the impending cyclone Fengal.
12:40 IST, November 30th 2024
Cyclone Fengal: Multiple flights affected in Chennai due to heavy rains
Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall today evening in Tamil Nadu, and multiple flights to and from Chennai were affected on Friday due to inclement weather in the region.
Multiple airlines issued travel advisories and updates on their flight plans due to the continuing heavy rains in Chennai.
"Flights to and from Chennai are getting affected due to inclement weather and heavy rains," read an X post by Air India.
10:34 IST, November 30th 2024
Cyclone Fengal: Pondy govt issues heavy rain alert to residents via SMS
Puducherry experienced heavy rains on Saturday morning prompting the district administration to send SMS alerts to around 12 lakh residents cautioning them to remain vigilant as cyclonic storm Fengal is expected to make landfall near here later in the day.
Toll free numbers 112, 1077 and also WhatsApp number 94889 81070 have been put in place to help people facing crisis to contact for help.
10:33 IST, November 30th 2024
Eknath Shinde heads to hometown, Sena Demands Home Ministry
Heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu, 'Fengal' continues to moves towards coastline
Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds pounded several parts of northern Tamil Nadu on Saturday, affecting normalcy, as cyclonic storm Fengal, expected to make landfall near Puducherry later in the day, continued moving towards the coast.What began as intermittent rainfall in coastal regions on the night of November 29, gradually became steady leading to water logging in several areas and many residents of low-lying Madipakkam parked their vehicles on both sides of nearby Velachery flyover.
09:41 IST, November 30th 2024
Parts of Delhi remain engulfed in layer of smog
08:31 IST, November 30th 2024
08:30 IST, November 30th 2024
08:08 IST, November 30th 2024
08:06 IST, November 30th 2024
Air Quality Index in Delhi dips to 'Very Poor' category
08:05 IST, November 30th 2024
Cyclone Fengal: Rough Sea ad Gusty Wind Witnessed in Tamil Nadu as Cyclone to Make Landfall
07:00 IST, November 30th 2024
Cyclone Fengal: Coastal areas witness changes in weather with high tides, rain in Tamil Nadu
As Cyclone Fengal approaches the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, many coastal areas have experienced changes in weather, including high tides and rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported.
06:51 IST, November 30th 2024
Updated 03:10 IST, December 1st 2024