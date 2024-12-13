Rahul Gandhi Summoned In Lucknow Court over Derogatory Remarks Against Veer Savarkar

In an innovative approach, the Supreme Court on Friday granted conditional future bail to former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who has been in jail in connection with a money-laundering case related to the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the state, and expedited the trial.

Chatterjee, who has been suspended from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), will not come out of jail though as he has also been arrested in other cases related to the "scam".

He has been named as an accused in eight cases -- three being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and five by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).