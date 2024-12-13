Published 08:44 IST, December 13th 2024
Rahul Gandhi Summoned In Lucknow Court over Derogatory Remarks Against Veer Savarkar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple projects worth nearly Rs 5,000 crores in Prayagraj. In other news, 16 private schools in the national capital have received a fresh bomb threat today. Lastly, the Lok Sabha began the two-day debate on the Constitution on Friday (December 13) to commemorate its 75th anniversary.
23:35 IST, December 13th 2024
Sri Lankan president's visit will bolster ties: MEA
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka's upcoming visit to India is expected to further bolster the multi-faceted and mutually beneficial bilateral ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.
Disanayaka is arriving in the national capital on Sunday on a three-day visit, in his first trip abroad after becoming president in September.
23:32 IST, December 13th 2024
Sukhbir Badal completes religious penance, prays at Akal Takht
After completing his 'tankhah' (religious punishment), former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday offered prayers at the Akal Takht. Badal arrived at the Takht at the Golden Temple with his former cabinet colleagues amid tight security. He moved in a wheelchair due to a fracture in his foot. Police had since morning deployed heavy force near the temple complex.
23:32 IST, December 13th 2024
HC greenlights Diljit Dosanjh Chandigarh concert, directs to keep noise level within limits
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has allowed singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's event scheduled to take place here Saturday evening, with a direction that he comply with the noise pollution regulations. While greenlighting the event on Friday, a division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Anil Kshetarpal directed that ambient air quality standards for noise be strictly maintained.
21:31 IST, December 13th 2024
Senior IPS officer Vinay Kumar appointed as new DGP of Bihar
Senior IPS officer Vinay Kumar was on Friday appointed as the new Director General of Police of Bihar.The 1991-batch IPS officer replaces Alok Raj, a 1989-batch IPS officer who had been the officiating DGP since August 30, 2024 and is due to retire in December 2025.
21:31 IST, December 13th 2024
NDA candidates elected unopposed in Andhra Rajya Sabha by-elections
Three candidates for the Rajya Sabha bye-elections from Andhra Pradesh—S Satish Babu and B Mastan Rao Yadav from TDP, and R Krishnaiah from BJP—were elected unopposed on Friday.
The press release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer stated, “The 2024 Rajya Sabha by-elections to fill three casual vacancies from Andhra Pradesh are uncontested, and the following candidates have been declared elected,” listing the names of Babu, Yadav, and Krishnaiah.
21:29 IST, December 13th 2024
Reservation would have ended in country if BJP wasn't there: Jagdambika Pal in LS
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Friday said SC/ST reservation in the country would have been discontinued if his party was not in power at the Centre. Participating in a two-day debate in Lok Sabha on the "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India", the Domariyaganj MP attacked opposition members for allegedly not fulfilling their constitutional responsibility of attending the Parliament session but visiting Hathras and Sambhal.
19:53 IST, December 13th 2024
SC grants conditional future bail to ex-WB minister Partha Chatterjee in cash-for-jobs 'scam'
In an innovative approach, the Supreme Court on Friday granted conditional future bail to former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, who has been in jail in connection with a money-laundering case related to the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the state, and expedited the trial.
Chatterjee, who has been suspended from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), will not come out of jail though as he has also been arrested in other cases related to the "scam".
He has been named as an accused in eight cases -- three being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and five by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
19:52 IST, December 13th 2024
Bihar: Rumours of paper leak erupts during BPSC exam, commission calls it 'conspiracy', vows action
Rumours of a leak of question paper of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) preliminary examination erupted at an examination centre on Friday, prompting the commission to warn of police action against those involved in the "conspiracy".Around 300-400 aspirants boycotted BPSC's 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 held at Bapu Examination Centre at Kumhrar in Patna alleging the question paper was leaked on social media even before the examination started.
19:51 IST, December 13th 2024
NC to discuss its opinion on 'one nation, one election': J&K CM Omar Abdullah
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the National Conference will decide on the 'one nation, one election' bill before it is put to vote. The Union cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the constitutional amendment bill to roll out the concept of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.
18:46 IST, December 13th 2024
Rahul Gandhi summoned in Lucknow Court over derogatory remarks against Savarkar
A CJM Court in Lucknow has summoned Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi in connection with a complaint over his alleged 'derogatory' comment about Veer Savarkar. The court determined that Gandhi's statement had incited hatred or ill will in society.
18:36 IST, December 13th 2024
Actor Allu Arjun granted interim bail by Telangana High Court
Telangana High Court on Friday granted interim bail to actor Allu Arjun after he was sent to a 14-day judicial custody in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4,
18:35 IST, December 13th 2024
Delhi HC reserves verdict on restaurant bodies' plea against service charge ban
The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on the petitions by restaurant bodies challenging the guidelines prohibiting hotels and restaurants from automatically levying service charge on food bills.
18:33 IST, December 13th 2024
Switzerland suspends MFN status to India
The Swiss government has suspended the most favoured nation status (MFN) clause in the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between India and Switzerland, potentially impacting Swiss investments in India and leading to higher taxes on Indian companies operating in the European nation.
17:06 IST, December 13th 2024
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces Rs 5 crore cash prize for Gukesh
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced a cash prize of Rs 5 crore for D Gukesh in recognition of his remarkable achievement of becoming the youngest World Chess Champion. Chennai-based Grandmaster Gukesh on Thursday became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and last game of the title showdown in Singapore.
17:05 IST, December 13th 2024
Cong govt in Himachal plagued by factionalism, financial mismanagement: BJP
Himachal Pradesh BJP leader Rajender Rana on Friday said the Congress government in the state is surrounded by factionalism, discontent and financial mismanagement, and it has pushed the state towards stagnation. Speaking to the media here, the former BJP MLA said that the Himachal Congress is experiencing internal factionalism and is bound to collapse any moment.
17:04 IST, December 13th 2024
Delhi-Dehradun expressway to be completed within three months: Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the Delhi-Dehradun expressway, which is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to two hours, will be completed within the next three months.
Currently, the travel time between the two cities is five to six hours.
15:30 IST, December 13th 2024
RS proceedings adjourned till Monday amid ruckus over no confidence notice against Dhankhar
The opposition move to seek impeachment of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar led to pandemonium in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, with opposition and treasury benches clashing and the Chairman too wading into the issue.The proceedings of the House, which have been marred because of the issue and the Adani controversy, were adjourned in the first hour itself but not before Dhankhar, saying he was a farmer's son and he will not "show weakness".
15:29 IST, December 13th 2024
SC refuses to hear plea of Congress against 8 Goa MLAs who defected to BJP
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging a decision of the Goa assembly speaker rejecting a disqualification petition of the Congress against eight of its MLAs who defected to the ruling BJP in 2022. Observing “it will not become the court of first appeal”, a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar asked Congress leader and petitioner Girish Chodankar to move the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court and challenge the speaker's decision.
15:28 IST, December 13th 2024
Civil aviation minister unveils centenary celebrations logo of Kolkata airport
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Friday unveiled the centenary celebrations logo of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, an official statement said.The minister unveiled the logo at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi. The programme was also streamed in Kolkata.
14:45 IST, December 13th 2024
PM Modi Congratulates Workers at Maha Kumbh, Says Event Will Set Global Milestone
rime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I congratulate the workers and sanitation workers who are working day and night to make Maha Kumbh a success. A new history is being created on this land of Prayagraj. Organizing Maha Kumbh next year will establish the cultural, spiritual identity of the country at a new height. I say it with great confidence, I say it with great devotion. If I have to describe this Maha Kumbh in one sentence, then I would say that this will be such a Maha Yagya of unity that will be discussed all over the world. I wish all of you for the grand and divine success of this event."
14:35 IST, December 13th 2024
Mahakumbh 2025: PM Modi To Inaugurate ₹5,500 Crore Projects In Prayagraj
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate key temple corridors such as the Bharadwaj Ashram Corridor, Shringverpur Dham Corridor, Akshayvat Corridor, and Hanuman Mandir Corridor.
13:29 IST, December 13th 2024
Atul Suicide Probe: Bangalore Police Commissioner Issues Statement
The investigation is in progress whatever has to happen according to the law is happening more information at this stage will help the accused city police commissioner b dayanand
12:58 IST, December 13th 2024
Allu Arjun, Telugu Superstar Arrested In Pushpa 2 Stampede Case
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the Sandhya theatre stampede case.
12:56 IST, December 13th 2024
PM Modi Performs Pooja at Sangam in Prayagraj, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Also Present
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a religious pooja at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers, in Prayagraj. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied him for the ritual.
12:37 IST, December 13th 2024
'Our Constitution is Amrit': Rajnath Singh Begins Debate in Lok Sabha
Rajnath Singh, the Union Defence Minister, initiated the debate on Constitution Day in the Lok Sabha, highlighting the significance of the Indian Constitution as the "Amrit" (nectar) of the nation's democratic values.
12:29 IST, December 13th 2024
PM Narendra Modi Visits the Sangam Nose in Prayagraj
PM Modi will inaugurate and launch multiple development projects worth around Rs 5500 crore at Prayagraj.
12:14 IST, December 13th 2024
Dhankar Calls Kharge To His Chaber After Heated Argument In Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha speaker Jagdeep Dhankar calls Mallikaarjun Kharge to his chamber after heated argument in Rajya Sabha.
11:19 IST, December 13th 2024
Tamil Nadu Hospital Fire: Death Toll Rises to 7, CM Stalin Announces Ex-Gratia
M K Stalin condoled the death of 6 persons in a fire at a private hospital in Dindigul and announced an ex-gratia of Rs three lakh each to the next of kin.
09:35 IST, December 13th 2024
Man Gives 'Triple Talaq' to Wife For Going Alone For Walk, Booked
A 31-year-old man was booked for allegedly pronouncing ‘triple talaq’ (instant divorce), which was banned in 2019, to his wife, as she was going alone for a walk, the official said.
09:27 IST, December 13th 2024
Delhi Court Takes Cognisance of Kharge's 'Hate' Speech Against BJP, RSS During 2023 K'taka Polls
A Delhi Court on Friday refused to give directions for the registration of an FIR against Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
However, the court has taken cognisance of the complaint alleging hate speech against BJP and RSS in an election rally in Karnataka in April 2023.
09:23 IST, December 13th 2024
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Likely to Make Her Maiden Speech
The newly elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to make her maiden speech in the Lok Sabha during a special Constitution debate.
09:12 IST, December 13th 2024
'I Pay My Humble Request': President Pays Tributes to Victims of 2001 Parliament Attack
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid tribute to the Bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the Parliament attack in 2001.
"I pay my humble tribute to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives defending our Parliament on this day in 2001. Their courage and selfless service continue to inspire us. The nation remains deeply grateful to them and their families. On this day, I reiterate India's unwavering resolve to combat terrorism. Our nation stands united against the forces of terror," the President posted on X.
09:09 IST, December 13th 2024
Schools, Colleges Shut in Puducherry, Karaikal Amid Heavy Rain Alert
All the schools and colleges across Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed on Friday (December 13) amid heavy rain, the Puducherry Education Minister Namachivayam said in a statement.
09:14 IST, December 13th 2024
16 Delhi Schools Including DPS East Kailash Receive Bomb Threat, Probe Underway
As many as 16 private schools in the national capital have received a fresh bomb threat today. A long email threatening to blow up the schools has been sent to the authorities, warning them to remain vigilant today and tomorrow.
The schools have declared a holiday and have notified the parents of the students.
List of 16 Schools:
Bhatnagar Public School Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School Shri Niwas Puri, DPS East Of Kailash, Venkatesh Public School Rohini, DPS Vasant Kunj, British School, Modern School, DPS RK Puram, NDPS School, SDP School Defence Colony, Salwan Public School, Richmond Global School, DAV School Daryaganj, Mount Carmel School, Don Bosco School, STS School.
08:47 IST, December 13th 2024
Tamil Nadu Fire Tragedy: Toll Rises to 7, Several Feared Injured
A fire at a prominent orthopaedic hospital in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, claimed the lives of at least seven patients and injured 20 others.
The victims include one child and two women, local officials reported.
Firefighters fought the blaze for over an hour, and rescue operations to assist those trapped inside are still underway.
08:44 IST, December 13th 2024
Lok Sabha to Begin 2-Day on Constitution Today
The Lok Sabha is all set to begin the two-day debate on the Constitution on Friday (December 13) to commemorate its 75th anniversary at noon.
08:56 IST, December 13th 2024
PM Modi to Inspect Development Work for Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Friday to assess the development works for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. He will also inaugurate and launch multiple projects worth nearly Rs 5,500 crore.
