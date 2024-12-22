Published 23:38 IST, December 22nd 2024
India, Vietnam On Verge Of Historic $700 Million BrahMos Missile System Deal
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: India and Vietnam have reportedly inches closer to signing a significant defence deal with a USD 700 million Brahmos missile system deal. According to the sources, both India and Vietnam plug in more procedural details and the deal is expected to be signed in a couple of months. It is learnt that the initial techno-commercial details have already been shared and discussed by the Vietnamese Defence Ministry.
As per defence sources, both the Vietnamese Army and Navy, will sign the deal for procurement of Brahmos missile system deal.
