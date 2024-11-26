Search icon
  Indian Chemical Council Receives 2024 OPCW The Hague Award for Contributions to Chemical Safety

Published 15:12 IST, November 26th 2024

Indian Chemical Council Receives 2024 OPCW The Hague Award for Contributions to Chemical Safety

The award was presented at the 29th Session of the Conference of the States Parties (CSP) of the OPCW in The Hague.

Reported by: Asian News International
Indian Chemical Council receives 2024 OPCW The Hague Award for contributions to chemical safety, compliance | Image: ani

Hague: The Indian Chemical Council (ICC) on Monday was presented with the chemical-weapons">2024 Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW): The Hague Award for its significant contributions to OPCW priority areas
The award was presented at the 29th Session of the Conference of the States Parties (CSP) of the OPCW in The Hague, where delegates from the 193 States Parties and experts from the global chemical industry were present.

The Director-General of OPCW, Ambassador Fernando Arias, and the Mayor of The Hague, Jan van Zanen, presented the award to D Sothi Selvam, Director General of ICC. This marks the first time that the award has been conferred upon a chemical industry body.
The Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the OPCW, along with the Chairperson of India's National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention (NACWC), were also present at the ceremony.

Along with the ICC, Algeria's National Institute of Criminalistics and Criminology of the National Gendarmerie (NICC/NG) was also recognised with the award.
In a press release, the Embassy of India in The Hague stated that the ICC, representing over 80 per cent of India's chemical industry valued at USD 220 billion, was recognised for its efforts to promote chemical safety and compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention.

The award acknowledges ICC's initiatives such as the Chemical Weapons Convention Helpdesks, which support industry compliance and facilitate e-filing for chemical declarations. ICC's 'Nicer Globe' initiative, which focuses on chemical transportation safety with real-time monitoring and emergency response capabilities, was also highlighted, the release read.

ICC's other programs, including the 'Responsible Care' (RC) programme and the introduction of the Security Code of RC, were noted for their impact on enhancing industry-wide security practices in India. The award recognises the ICC's role in advancing national implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and promoting chemical safety and security in one of the world's largest chemical sectors.

In 2013, OPCW was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to eliminate chemical weapons. To preserve the legacy of this achievement, OPCW established the 'OPCW-The Hague Award' in 2014. The award recognises individuals and organisations that contribute significantly to the goals of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 15:12 IST, November 26th 2024

