Indian Coast Guard Seizes 5.5 Tonnes of Drugs in Andaman Waters, Biggest Ever Narcotics Haul

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard ship apprehended a Myanmarese shipping boat carrying a drugs consignment of 5.5 tonnes (5,500 kgs) from in the Andaman waters, an official statement said on Monday.

According to officials, this is the biggest-ever narcotics seizure made in India’s maritime history.

Myanmarese Vessel ‘Soe Wai Yan Htoo’ Intercepted In Andaman

Biggest Ever Narcotics Haul In Indian Maritime History

“In a coordinated sea & air operation, @IndiaCoastGuard today made history by apprehending a Myanmarese fishing boat, "Soe Wai Yan Htoo," in the #Andaman Seas with approx. 5500 kgs of Methamphetamine. This major drug haul marks the largest maritime seizure in #India’s domain, showcasing exceptional coordination & vigilance,” Indian Coast Guard posted on X.

The boat used for smuggling the drugs was first picked up by an Indian Coast Guard Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft, after which the ICGS vessel apprehended it on the high seas.

Coast Guard officials said that six Myanmarese nationals have been arrested in the action.