Published 19:35 IST, December 10th 2024

Indian Coast Guard Seizes Two Bangladeshi Trawlers, 78 Fishermen Detained for Illegal Fishing

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) apprehended two Bangladeshi fishing trawlers along with 78 fishermen engaged in fishing within Indian waters.

Indian Coast Guard Seizes Two Bangladeshi Trawlers, 78 Fishermen Detained for Illegal Fishing

New Delhi: In a significant operation aimed at safeguarding maritime security, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday apprehended two Bangladeshi fishing trawlers along with 78 fishermen engaged in fishing within Indian waters. 

The Indian Coast Guard Ship, whilst on patrol along IMBL identified suspicious activity within Indian Maritime Zone. 

The ICG ship intercepted 2 Bangladesh fishing trawlers engaged in unauthorized fishing activities. The vessels were identified as "FV Laila-2" and "FV Meghna-5", both registered in Bangladesh with 41 & 37 crew respectively.

The trawlers were inspected at sea and later charged under the Maritime Zones of India Act, 1981. Both vessels were then escorted to Paradip for further investigation.

The operation highlights the ICG's commitment to maintaining maritime safety through vigilant monitoring and quick response to prevent unauthorized incursions and illegal activities at sea, reinforcing its dedication to safeguarding India’s maritime boundaries and ensuring the security of its waters.

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

Updated 19:35 IST, December 10th 2024

