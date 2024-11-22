Navy Submarine Collides With Fishing Vessel Off Goa Coast, 2 Fishermen Missing

New Delhi: Two fishermen went missing after the fishing vessel, with 13 crew onboard, collided with an Indian Naval submarine off Goa coast, said officials. The incident happened on the evening of November 21 off the coast of Goa, prompting the Navy officials to launch a search and rescue operation.

Meanwhile, 11 crew members have been rescued. To assist the ongoing operation, six ships and aircraft were deployed.

Officials from Indian Navy said, "Indian Navy is carrying out search operations for the two crew of the fishing vessel. 11 of the 13 fishermen on the boat have already been recovered. The incident happened on the evening of November 21 off the coast of goa."

Further, the Indian Navy is ascertaining the cause of the accident. According to Indian Navy officials, the Indian Coast Guard have also been roped in to locate the missing fishermen.

"Indian Navy is ascertaining the cause of the accident. Assets of the Indian Coast Guard have also been deployed to locate the missing fishermen in the area," they added.

The Ministry of Defence, in an official statement, said the vessel, Marthoma, collided with a Scorpene-class submarine about 70 nautical miles off the Goa coast.

"Search and rescue efforts for the remaining two are underway and are being coordinated with Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Mumbai (MRCC). Additional assets including from the Coast Guard have been diverted to the area to augment the efforts," the statement read.

"The cause of the incident is being investigated," it further read.

All About Scorpene-Class Submarines

Scorpene-class submarines are a significant part of India's naval power in the Indian Ocean as they can undertake various types of missions, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, and area surveillance.

The state-of-the-art technology has been utilised for the construction of the Scorpene-class submarines. The submarines boasts of superior stealth features like advanced acoustic silencing techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimized shape. These submarines also have an ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision-guided weapons.

The attack can be launched with both torpedoes and tube-launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on the surface.