  • Indian Spices Not Banned In Singapore and Hong Kong: Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav

Published 19:51 IST, November 29th 2024

Indian Spices Not Banned In Singapore and Hong Kong: Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Friday informed Lok Sabha that Indian Spices have not been banned by countries like Singapore and Hong Kong.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Indian spices have not been banned in Singapore and Hong Kong, Centre told Lok Sabha on Friday | Image: Pexels

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health, Prataprao Jadhav on Friday said that Indian Spices have not been banned by countries like Singapore and Hong Kong. 

However, specific batches of few spice mixtures exported from India were earlier recalled by the Food Safety Authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore due to the presence of ethylene oxide (EtO) above permissible limits, Jadhav informed Lok Sabha in a written reply.

Indian Spices Not Banned In Singapore and Hong Kong

The Spices Board, Ministry of Commerce, has taken various steps, including mandatory pre-shipment testing of spices being exported to these destinations, issuance of comprehensive guidelines to be followed by exporters to prevent possible EtO contamination at all stages.

“Various measures include procurement of raw materials, processing, packing, storage, transportation etc. to meet the varying EtO limits of the importing country. Further, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is fully committed to ensure the availability of safe food products to the consumers across the country,” Jadhav said.

Towards this, the FSSAI through states and Union Territories and its regional offices conducts regular surveillance, monitoring, inspection and random sampling of various food products, including spices, to check compliance with the quality and safety parameters and other requirements as laid down under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006, and regulations made thereunder.

“In cases of non-compliance to the statutory requirements as above, penal action is initiated against the defaulting Food Business Operators (FBOs) as per the provisions laid down under the FSS Act, 2006,” the minister said. 

 

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:51 IST, November 29th 2024

