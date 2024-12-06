Search icon
Published 00:02 IST, December 7th 2024

India’s Key Reservoirs at 80% Capacity, Storage 125% Higher Than Last Year: Central Water Commission

Central Water Commission latest bulletin reveals that India’s 155 key reservoirs are currently at 80% of their total live storage capacity.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The Central Water Commission's (CWC) latest bulletin reveals that India’s 155 key reservoirs are currently at 80% of their total live storage capacity | Image: X

New Delhi: The current live storage in key reservoirs across the country stands at 145.416 billion cubic meters (BCM), which is 125 per cent of the storage level recorded during the same period last year and 117 per cent of the ten-year average, according to official data.

The Central Water Commission's (CWC) latest bulletin reveals that India’s 155 key reservoirs are currently at 80% of their total live storage capacity as of December 5, 2024.

This marks a significant improvement compared to both the previous year and the ten-year average.

These reservoirs, which have a combined total capacity of 180.852 BCM, contribute to 70.15% of the nation’s total water storage infrastructure.

The CWC highlighted the critical role these reservoirs play in supporting agricultural, industrial, and drinking water needs across the country.

The western region, encompassing Goa, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, reported the highest storage level at 91% of total capacity, a significant increase from last year’s 79 per cent and the 10-year average of 71 per cent.

Similarly, the central and southern regions are performing well, with 83 per cent storage each.

The central region, comprising Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, surpassed its ten-year average of 72 per cent. The southern region’s reservoirs saw a dramatic improvement compared to last year’s 42 per cent and the average of 63 per cent.

However, the northern region, which includes Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, remains below par, with storage at 56 per cent — significantly lower than last year’s 69 per cent and the ten-year average.

The eastern region, which includes Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tripura, Nagaland, and West Bengal, recorded 72% capacity, slightly above last year’s levels but below the historical average of 73%.

Hydroelectric reservoirs, which are vital for power generation, also showed mixed results. While most reservoirs reported healthy storage levels, six major projects were flagged for being below normal capacity.

States such as Himachal Pradesh and Punjab continue to face challenges in meeting their average reservoir levels.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 00:02 IST, December 7th 2024

