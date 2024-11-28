Search icon
  • IndiGo Issues Advisory as Cyclone Fengal Hits Flight Operations in Tamil Nadu

Published 07:46 IST, November 28th 2024

IndiGo Issues Advisory as Cyclone Fengal Hits Flight Operations in Tamil Nadu

Earlier, the IMD said that the deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved slowly north-northwestwards with a speed of 3 kmph during the past few hours.

Reported by: Asian News International
IndiGo Issues Advisory as Cyclone Fengal Hits Flight Operations in Tamil Nadu | Image: X

New Delhi: As a deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclone and move towards Tamil Nadu, IndiGo Airlines informed its passengers that flight services will continue to be impacted to and from Chennai, Tuticorin, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Salem. 

"#6ETravelAdvisory: The weather conditions remain largely unchanged and continue to be unfavourable, with flights to/from #Chennai, #Tuticorin, #Madurai, #Tiruchirappalli & #Salem still impacted," the airline posted on X on Wednesday. "Stay updated on your flight status via https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj. It's always better to be prepared to ensure smooth travels," it added. 

In light of worsening weather, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has started coordinating with Tamil Nadu state agencies to ensure the safety of seafarers, as a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclone and move towards the state. 

The ICG said that its ships, aircraft and radar stations issued advisories for fishing boats to return to the harbour. "Deep Depression in the #BayofBengal likely to intensify into a cyclone and move towards #Tamilnadu, as per #IMD. @IndiaCoastGuard Region HQs (East) is coordinating with state agencies to ensure seafarers' safety. #ICG Ships, Aircraft & Radar Stations issuing advisories for fishing boats to return to harbour," the ICG said in a post on X on Wednesday. 

Earlier, the IMD said that the deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved slowly north-northwestwards with a speed of 3 kmph during the past few hours. 

"The deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved slowly north-northwestwards with a speed of 3 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 1730 hours IST of today, the 27th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 8.9°N and longitude 82.1°E, about 100 km east-northeast of Trincomalee, 320 km southeast of Nagappattinam, 420 km southeast of Puducherry and 500 km south-southeast of Chennai," the IMD said. 

"It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards skirting the Sri Lanka coast and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards and reach near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts as a deep depression around the morning of 30th November," the IMD added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 07:46 IST, November 28th 2024

