Indigo Announces Direct Flights From Kolkata to Phuket From December 27. Check Details

Kolkata: The IndiGo airlines has announced that it will begin operating direct flights from Kolkata and Phuket in Thailand from December 27, 2024. The upcoming service will mark the Indian carrier's second direct flight to Phuket, following its successful operations of flights from Delhi. The new route will also expand IndiGo's global network and cater to the growing number of tourists from India to Thailand, the airline said in a statement.

Currently, the airlines operates 11 weekly flights from Kolkata to Bangkok.

"We are pleased to further expand our network into Thailand, from Kolkata, now adding a daily flight to Phuket in addition to the existing 11 weekly flights to Bangkok. With this new route, IndiGo will now operate 93 weekly flights between India and Thailand," the statement quoted Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales at IndiGo, as saying.

"Phuket, Thailand's largest island, is known for its serene beaches and cultural diversity, and the country's visa-free policy for Indian citizens is expected to drive even greater demand. IndiGo remains committed to providing an affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience across our extensive network," he said.

As per the statement, the addition of this new route will further boost accessibility to Phuket for tourists from the eastern part of the country.

The route will bolster trade, commerce and tourism between India and Southeast Asia. Kolkata, India’s first metropolitan city and a regional hub for Indian tourists, is rapidly enhancing its overall infrastructure to meet the growing demand for travel from the region to Southeast Asia, it said.

Flight Details

The Kolkata-Phuket flights will operate on six days in a week i.e., Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The flights will operate on different timings based on the days of its service. On Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, flight 6E 1901, will leave Kolkata at 6 am (IST) and land in Phuket at 10.40 am (local time).

On Wednesdays and Saturdays, the flight will depart from Kolkata at 6.50 am and arrive in Phuket at 11.35 am.

On Sundays, the flight will take off at 6.50 am and land in Phuket at 11.40 am.

On the return journey, flight 6E 1902 will leave Phuket at 11.40 am and reach Kolkata at 1.20 pm on Mondays and Tuesdays.

On Wednesdays and Saturdays, it will take off from Phuket at 12.35 pm and reach Kolkata at 2.20 pm.

On Fridays, it will leave Phuket at 11.55 am and land in Kolkata at 1.40 pm, while on Sundays the flight will take off from Phuket at 12.40 pm and land in Kolkata at 2.20 pm, as per the statement.