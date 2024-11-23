Published 15:43 IST, November 23rd 2024
Is There Any Dispute on CM's Post in Mahayuti? Fadnavis Answers
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis denied any confrontation brewing in the Mahayuti bloc over the position of who will be next state CM.
- India News
- 2 min read
Mumbai: Denying about any confrontation brewing in the Mahayuti over the Chief Minister's post, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that leaders of Mahayuti will take a call even as counting of votes showed the saffron party-led coalition is heading for a landslide victory.
Addressing reporters, Fadnavis said the results of the Maharashtra assembly polls show that the state supports PM Narendra Modi and also thanked women voters.
"Opposition’s efforts of propagating a fake narrative, and polarisation of voters based on religion foiled by masses," said Fadnavis.
No Dispute on CM's Face, says Fadnavis | WATCH
The Deputy CM said he succeeded in breaking the 'chakravyuh' of opposition due to the support of voters, the BJP team and party leaders.
With some leaders in BJP demanding that Fadnavis don the mantle of the next CM, the BJP stalwart said there was no row over the CM's post in Mahayuti- comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.
"Leaders of Mahayuti parties will decide (on next CM)," Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai.
He said the people of Maharashtra have shown that the party headed by Eknath Shinde is the real Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray.
As per the poll trends, the BJP has 10 constituencies and leading in 120.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 15:43 IST, November 23rd 2024