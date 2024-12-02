Search icon
Published 15:12 IST, December 2nd 2024

J-K: Truck Driver Arrested With 211 Kilograms of Poppy

Police have arrested a truck driver from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur for allegedly smuggling over 200 kilograms of poppy.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
J-K: Truck Driver Arrested With 211 Kilograms of Poppy | Image: PTI

Jammu: Police have arrested a truck driver from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday for allegedly smuggling over 200 kilograms of poppy, officials said.

During a routine check, a police team intercepted a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Jakhani and conducted a search, they said.

The search led to the recovery of 211 kilograms of poppy contained in eight bags, they added.

The driver, identified as Mohammad Hanief, was arrested on the spot. The vehicle and contraband were seized.

A case has been registered at Udhampur Police Station, and further investigation is underway. 

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 15:12 IST, December 2nd 2024

