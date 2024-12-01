Jamia Millia Islamia Prohibits On Campus Protests Without Prior Permission

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia University issued an order prohibiting any protests, dharnas or slogan-raising against constitutional authorities without prior approval on the campus. The university administration has warned of disciplinary action against those found involved in such activity. The registrar's office of the Jamia Millia Islamia University has issued the order. The notification dated November 29 referred to an earlier directive from August 2022, reminding students that protests and dharnas require prior approval.

The Jamia administration has cautioned students against raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and law enforcement agencies on its campus, saying no protests and dharnas against any "constitutional dignitaries" are allowed in the university and warned of strict disciplinary action for violations.

Registrar Md Mahatah Alam Rizvi also issued an office memorandum. In the memorandum, the university has noted, "Some students are involved in raising slogans without the permission or intimation to the University authorities against the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India and other law enforcement agencies of the country, which are not related to the academia as well as to the University."

It reiterated, "No protests, dharnas, or raising slogans against any constitutional dignitaries shall be allowed in any part of the University campus, otherwise disciplinary action against such erring students shall be initiated as per provision of the University rules."

Meanwhile, the memorandum has faced strong criticism from student organisations. The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA) condemned the directive, calling it a reflection of "the Sangh Parivar's authoritarian grip" on academic institutions.