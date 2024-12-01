Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Jamia Millia Islamia Prohibits On Campus Protests Without Prior Permission

Published 18:08 IST, December 1st 2024

Jamia Millia Islamia Prohibits On Campus Protests Without Prior Permission

Jamia Millia Islamia University issued an order prohibiting any protests, dharnas or slogan-raising against constitutional authorities without prior approval

Reported by: Digital Desk
Jamia Millia Islamia prohibits on-campus protests without prior approval | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia University issued an order prohibiting any protests, dharnas or slogan-raising against constitutional authorities without prior approval on the campus. The university administration has warned of disciplinary action against those found involved in such activity. The registrar's office of the Jamia Millia Islamia University has issued the order. The notification dated November 29 referred to an earlier directive from August 2022, reminding students that protests and dharnas require prior approval.

The Jamia administration has cautioned students against raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and law enforcement agencies on its campus, saying no protests and dharnas against any "constitutional dignitaries" are allowed in the university and warned of strict disciplinary action for violations.

Registrar Md Mahatah Alam Rizvi also issued an office memorandum. In the memorandum, the university has noted, "Some students are involved in raising slogans without the permission or intimation to the University authorities against the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India and other law enforcement agencies of the country, which are not related to the academia as well as to the University." 

It reiterated, "No protests, dharnas, or raising slogans against any constitutional dignitaries shall be allowed in any part of the University campus, otherwise disciplinary action against such erring students shall be initiated as per provision of the University rules." 

Meanwhile, the memorandum has faced strong criticism from student organisations. The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA) condemned the directive, calling it a reflection of "the Sangh Parivar's authoritarian grip" on academic institutions.

The memorandum has been circulated across faculties and departments, with instructions to deans, heads, and directors to ensure students know it. 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 01:54 IST, December 2nd 2024

Narendra Modi

Recommended

How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into It Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Gautam Gambhir Stuck In A Pickle As Indian Cricket Goes Into Transition
SportFit
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.