Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:54 IST, November 28th 2024

Jammu Police Arrests 2 Terror Associates From Doda, Udhampur

The Jammu and Kashmir police, on Thursday, arrested two terror associates from the Doda and Udhampur districts

Reported by: Digital Desk
Two terror associates arrested from Doda and Udhampur | Image: Freepik

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir police, on Thursday, arrested two terror associates from the Doda and Udhampur districts, after they were found to be involved in an alleged conspiracy to execute terror activities in the Union Territory with the help of other members of the group. A senior police official confirmed the arrest and stated that both the accused were being interrogated. 

A police team arrested a hardcore terror associate named Firdous Ahmed Wani from the Dandi area in Doda district’s Bhaderwah belt based on credible intelligence, they said.

The accused was reportedly in contact with terrorist handlers across the border through various social media platforms. He was actively working to revive militancy in Doda by establishing a foothold for anti-national elements in the area, officials said.

A thorough search of the suspect and his residence led to the recovery of incriminating materials and documents, which have been seized for further investigation, they added.

The accused was allegedly conspiring to execute subversive activities in and around Doda in collaboration with active terrorists and handlers operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (POK), police said.

In another operation, police arrested a hardcore terror associate under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Udhampur, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Satar from Ponara Soni, who was involved in multiple terror cases, working as an active guide and facilitator for terrorist organisations until his arrest, they added.

Several FIRs were registered against him at the Basantgarh police station, police said. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:54 IST, November 28th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.