  Jaunpur Police Tighten Security After Rumours of Shivling Found Near Graveyard

Published 23:58 IST, December 21st 2024

Reported by: Digital Desk
Jaunpur: Security has been beefed up here following rumours that a Shivling was found near a graveyard in the Jaunpur Nagar Kotwali police station area, a police officer said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar Verma, however, asserted the claim being made on social media about the Shivling being found is "completely wrong".

There is already a temple there where people offer worship, he said, adding police force has been deployed for security.

City Magistrate Indra Nandan Singh and City Kotwal Mithilesh Mishra reached the spot as soon as they learn about the social media chatter.

Local councillor Ashfaq Mansuri said, "There has never been any dispute here. This temple has been there for about 15 years. People offer worship here." "Today, suddenly someone spread rumours about this. Police force has been deployed here. There is no dispute. Both Hindu and Muslim brothers live together here," the councillor said.

Locals said there is a Shivling here for a long time.

"There was a dispute many years ago. A compromise was reached. There has never been any dispute since," a local said. 

Updated 23:58 IST, December 21st 2024

