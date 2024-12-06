61 Days to Justice: 19-Year-Old Gets Death Penalty by Bengal Court For Minor's Rape And Murder

Kolkata: In a landmark decision on Friday, a West Bengal court sentenced a man to death for the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl. The conviction came just 61 days after the crime, setting a precedent for swift justice in the state.

The incident took place on October 4, this year in South 24 Parganas's Jaynagar when the 9-year-old girl was heading home after tuition. The accused, identified as Mustakin Sardar, confronted, raped and murdered her.

Later that night, her family reported her missing at the Jaynagar Police Station. The police quickly identified and arrested the accused within 2.5 hours, using eyewitness testimonies and CCTV footage as key evidence.

During questioning, Sardar admitted to the crime and pointed out the location of the victim's body, which was recovered on the same night. Following this, a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was established to conduct a comprehensive and fast-tracked investigation.

The investigation was wrapped up in an unprecedented 25 days, with the chargesheet submitted to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court by October 30. The trial commenced on November 4 and included testimony from 36 witnesses before it was concluded on November 26.

Mamata Lauds 'Landmark Verdict'

Lauding the landmark verdict, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that conviction and capital punishment in such a case in just over two months is unprecedented in the history of the state.