Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Jhansi Medical College Fire: UP Govt Removes Principal, Suspends 3 Staff Members

Published 14:49 IST, November 27th 2024

Jhansi Medical College Fire: UP Govt Removes Principal, Suspends 3 Staff Members

The action was taken by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds responsibility of the Health department.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jhansi Medical College Fire: UP Govt Removes Principal, Suspends 3 Staff Members | Image: PTI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday removed Jhansi medical college's principal and suspended three staff members after a four-member committee submitted its report on the November 15 fire incident that claimed lives of 10 children.

The action was taken by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds responsibility of the Health department.

Based on the report of the four-member committee, constituted on the instructions of Pathak, the principal of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi district has been removed, officials said.

Three college staff members -- a chief superintendent, a junior engineer and a NICU ward nursing sister incharge -- have been suspended, they said here.

"Based on the committee's investigation, college principal Dr Narendra Singh Sengar has been removed from the post. He has been attached to the Directorate General of Medical Education Department. Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Sachin Mahur has been given a charge sheet," they said.

The college's junior engineer (electrical) Sanjeet Kumar, NICU ward's nursing sister in-charge Sandhya Rai and chief superintendent Dr Sunita Rathore were immediately suspended, they said.

The fire took place at the medical college hospital's neonatal intensive care unit on the night of November 15 in which 10 children died.

Of the 39 rescued, eight others died later due to illness, medical college administration said. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:49 IST, November 27th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.