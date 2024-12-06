Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • J&K Govt To Launch Survey to Identify 1.37 lakh Potential Entrepreneurs Next Month

Published 23:22 IST, December 6th 2024

J&K Govt To Launch Survey to Identify 1.37 lakh Potential Entrepreneurs Next Month

A baseline survey to identify around 1.37 lakh youths for turning them into successful entrepreneurs would start across Jammu and Kashmir next month.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah | Image: PTI

Srinagar: A baseline survey to identify around 1.37 lakh youths for turning them into successful entrepreneurs would start across Jammu and Kashmir next month, officials said on Friday.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo took stock of preparations for the survey at a meeting here and said the exercise aims at identifying youths inclined towards self-employment through different entrepreneurship activities with the handholding to be extended by the government under the Mission Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan.

During the meeting, the chief secretary was given a demonstration of the online application through which this survey would be held jointly by the Labour and Employment, and Planning departments in the field by around 20,000 investigators throughout the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

The chief secretary urged the youths studying in different universities or colleges to take part in the survey to make it a meaningful exercise to know about their aspirations regarding self-employment and the challenges they were facing.

Secretary, Labour and Employment, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan said this activity has two major components - to survey the existing enterprises for looking into the challenges they are facing and identifying potential entrepreneurs from the population.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 00:05 IST, December 7th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.