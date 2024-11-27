Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Kailash Gahlot Resigns as Delhi MLA, Criticizes AAP for 'Deviating' from Ethics

Published 18:20 IST, November 27th 2024

Kailash Gahlot Resigns as Delhi MLA, Criticizes AAP for 'Deviating' from Ethics

Kailash Gahlot tendered his resignation as a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) on Wednesday, Gahlot criticizes AAP for 'deviating' from ethics.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kailash Gahlot resigns as Delhi MLA, cites AAP's 'deviation' from ethics | Image: Facebook

New Delhi: Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot tendered his resignation as a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) on Wednesday.

The former AAP leader wrote a letter to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and tendered his resignation.

In his resignation letter, Gahlot emphasised his dissatisfaction with the direction the AAP has taken.

"I had resigned as a minister of Delhi on November 17, and the same day, I had also resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party. I hereby now tender my resignation from the Legislative Assembly of Delhi," he said.

The resignation be accepted with immediate effect, he added.  The two-time MLA from West Delhi's Najafgarh constituency again expressed disillusionment with the AAP, alleging that it has strayed from its "moral and ethical values". This, he added, made it untenable for him to stay in the party.

On November 17, Gahlot resigned as Delhi's transport minister and also quit the AAP's primary membership. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the following day.  With his departure, the AAP has lost one of its prominent rural leaders, raising questions about its hold in outer Delhi's Jat belt.  Gahlot's exit has also brought into focus the contest between the BJP and AAP on nearly 25 Delhi Dehat seats of the 70-member Assembly for which polls are due in February next year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:20 IST, November 27th 2024

