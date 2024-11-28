Kalaburagi Jail Chief Superintendent Gets Threat

Kalaburagi: Kalaburagi Jail Chief Superintendent R Anitha on Thursday said that an unknown person sent an audio message via a police inspector claiming that they will blow up her car.

However, police said they have not received any complaints in this regard.

Speaking to reporters here, Anitha said, "Somebody has sent an audio message to the police inspector saying that they will blow up her car. I personally did not received any such message so far, so I would not be lodging any police complaint." Following the alleged threat, Anitha said she would be more cautious now.

Last month, after Anitha took charge as the Chief Superintendent of Jail, raids were conducted and searches were intensified after photographs and video clips purportedly showing three inmates getting special treatment in the Kalaburagi Central prison went viral on social media.