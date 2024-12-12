Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:57 IST, December 12th 2024

Kanpur ACP Transferred After IIT Research Scholar Alleges Rape

An assistant commissioner of police posted in the Collectorganj circle of Kanpur was transferred on Thursday following allegations of rape

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representative Image | Image: Shutterstock

Kanpur: An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Kanpur was transferred on Thursday following allegations of rape made by a 26-year-old research scholar from IIT -Kanpur. The officer, Mohammad Mohsin Khan, a 2013 batch Provincial Police Service officer, was stationed in the Collectorganj circle at the time of the incident.

In response to the allegations, Khan has been relieved of his duties at Collectorganj and reassigned to the Director General of Police (DGP) headquarters in Lucknow, according to police officials.

Khan was booked at the Kalyanpur police station on Thursday for allegedly seeking "sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means".

The officer has not yet been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankita Sharma said.

A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional DCP (Traffic) Archana Singh has been constituted to probe the matter, police said.

"The SIT has been directed to conduct a detailed investigation and ensure the case is disposed of based on facts and evidence," Sharma said.

According to police, the ACP enrolled at IIT-Kanpur five months ago to pursue a PhD in cybercrime and criminology.

While studying at the institute, he reportedly developed a relationship with a research scholar and promised to marry her after divorcing his wife.

But later when the officer refused to come good on his promise, the woman filed a complaint of rape.

DCP Sharma and Additional DCP Singh visited campus in plain clothes to meet the woman and verify her claims.

"Prima facie, the charges against the ACP appear credible. As a result, he has been stripped of his current responsibilities and transferred out of the city to ensure a free and impartial investigation," a police officer said.

Meanwhile, IIT-Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal said in a statement, "As is well known now, a girl student of IIT-K has accused a police officer of sexual exploitation and filed a complaint. The institute is committed to provide all the necessary support to the student at this difficult time." "We are also thankful to the city police for their quick action on the complaint. We are cooperating with them in the investigation. We request everyone to respect the privacy of the student," he added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 04:37 IST, December 13th 2024

IIT

Recommended

'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Jaunpur Police Tighten Security After Rumours Of Shivling Discovery
India News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.