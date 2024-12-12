Kanpur ACP Transferred After IIT Research Scholar Alleges Rape

Kanpur: An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Kanpur was transferred on Thursday following allegations of rape made by a 26-year-old research scholar from IIT -Kanpur. The officer, Mohammad Mohsin Khan, a 2013 batch Provincial Police Service officer, was stationed in the Collectorganj circle at the time of the incident.

In response to the allegations, Khan has been relieved of his duties at Collectorganj and reassigned to the Director General of Police (DGP) headquarters in Lucknow, according to police officials.

Khan was booked at the Kalyanpur police station on Thursday for allegedly seeking "sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means".

The officer has not yet been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankita Sharma said.

A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional DCP (Traffic) Archana Singh has been constituted to probe the matter, police said.

"The SIT has been directed to conduct a detailed investigation and ensure the case is disposed of based on facts and evidence," Sharma said.

According to police, the ACP enrolled at IIT-Kanpur five months ago to pursue a PhD in cybercrime and criminology.

While studying at the institute, he reportedly developed a relationship with a research scholar and promised to marry her after divorcing his wife.

But later when the officer refused to come good on his promise, the woman filed a complaint of rape.

DCP Sharma and Additional DCP Singh visited campus in plain clothes to meet the woman and verify her claims.

"Prima facie, the charges against the ACP appear credible. As a result, he has been stripped of his current responsibilities and transferred out of the city to ensure a free and impartial investigation," a police officer said.