Discussions on Bringing Changes in Law Likely: Karnataka Home Minister on Bengaluru Techie Suicide

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have arrested three people, including the estranged wife of senior tech executive Atul Subhash, who died by suicide recently.

Nikita Singhania was arrested in Gurugram, Haryana, while her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anuragh Singhania were picked up from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, police said on Sunday.

They were arrested on Saturday morning, brought to Bengaluru and sent to 14-days judicial custody after being produced before a local court.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said Subhash's wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law have been apprehended and are in judicial custody. The investigation will follow.

Subhash, 34, was found hanging from his house in Munnekolalu, Southeast Bengaluru, on December 9. He left behind lengthy videos and notes, blaming his wife and in-laws for driving him to suicide through "false" cases and "persistent torture".

Marathahalli police has registered a case of abetment to suicide and arrested Nikita and two others.

Addressing reporters here, Parameshwara said, "He (Subhash) had left about a forty page death note and he has raised several issues, most importantly about the misuse of provisions in the law that were meant for protection of women. He has said that he was pressured for R 3 crore and other things including cases booked against him...." Noting that Subhash has raised questions about the "rights of men", the Home Minister said this has become a topic of discussion across the country, whether the law should be amended, citing womens' rights are being misused.

"....questions are being raised, discussions are happening in the country. Probably discussions will have to happen in the days ahead about bringing changes in the laws at both state and the Centre," he added.