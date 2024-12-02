Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Karnataka IPS Officer Dies in Road Accident On His Way to First Posting

Published 10:19 IST, December 2nd 2024

Karnataka IPS Officer Dies in Road Accident On His Way to First Posting

In a tragic incident, an IPS officer of Karnataka cadre, Harsh Bardhan died in a road accident while he was on his way to his first posting to Hassan district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Karnataka IPS Harsh Bardhan Dies | Image: X_@sonalgoelias

Hassan: An IPS officer died in an accident while he was on his way to take up his first posting in Hassan district, police said on Monday.

Harsh Bardhan, who was in his twenties, was a 2023-batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre and hailed from Madhya Pradesh, they said.

The accident took place on Sunday evening, when the tyre of the police vehicle he was travelling in allegedly burst near Kittane in Hassan taluk, following which the driver lost control and the vehicle hit a house and a tree on the roadside, police said.

According to police, Bardhan was on his way to Hassan to report on duty as a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police in Holenarasipur, police said.

Bardhan sustained severe head injuries and died in the hospital during the course of treatment, while the driver, Manjegowda, suffered minor injuries, a senior police officer said.

The IPS officer had recently completed his four-week training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 10:19 IST, December 2nd 2024

