Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 16:33 IST, December 29th 2024

Kashmir University Defers Exams Because of Snow

Kashmir University has postponed all exams scheduled for Monday in view of the inclement weather.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kashmir University Defers Exams Because of Snow | Image: Unsplash

Srinagar: Kashmir University has postponed all exams scheduled for Monday in view of the inclement weather.

The information was shared by the varsity in a statement on Sunday.

The varsity spokesperson said fresh dates for the postponed papers will be notified later separately.

Kashmir received heavy snowfall on Friday and Saturday, resulting in some areas of the valley getting cut off.

While snow has been cleared from main highways and arterial roads, the work is still on in some of the remote areas of the Union Territory. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:33 IST, December 29th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.