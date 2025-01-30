Kejriwal Lost His Mental Balance After Betraying Anna Hazare: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday claimed that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal lost his mental balance ever since he "betrayed" Anna Hazare.

Chief Minister alleged that he "developed a criminal mindset" during his stay at the Tihar jail.

Addressing a public meeting, Chief Minister Sarma said Kejriwal is "promising money to Maulanas" while the BJP is seeking to uplift every Indian, including those from the minorities, and make them self-sufficient.

'Kejriwal Lost His Mental Balance'

"Kejriwal lost his mental balance ever since he betrayed Anna Hazare and after staying in Tihar jail for some time, he has developed a criminal mindset too," he said.

"He is promising money to maulanas... I have already said in Assam that we should close the madrasas which are preparing maulanas. Does a poor Muslim want their son or daughter to be a doctor or engineer or maulanas? Do we want them to be like riot-accused Tahir Khan?" Sarma alleged that Kejriwal doesn't have a problem with Rohingyas.

'Can Kejriwal Take Dip In Yamuna?'

Chief Minister Sarma attacked Kejriwal for not fulfilling his promise to clean Yamuna river.

"What happened to that promise? Can he take a dip in the Yamuna in its present state? But we can take a dip in the Ganga in UP and also in the Brahmaputra in Assam because these states are under the BJP's rule." The Assam chief minister alleged that Kejriwal wants the people of Delhi to go to Mohalla clinics while he chooses to stay inside his "Sheesh Mahal" with this family.

Delhi To Poll on Feb 5

The Assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 5, while the counting of votes will conducted on February 8.