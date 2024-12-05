Search icon
Published 23:57 IST, December 5th 2024

Kharge Dissolves Pradesh, District, City, Block Committees of UPCC

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday dissolved the pradesh, district, city and block committees of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit with immediate effect.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kharge Dissolves Pradesh, District, City, Block Committees of UPCC | Image: Facebook

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday dissolved the pradesh, district, city and block committees of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit with immediate effect.

The move comes months after the Lok Sabha polls and days after bypolls in the state in which the Congress did not field any candidates, supporting the Samajwadi Party and INDIA bloc allies on nine seats.

The move seems to be aimed at reorganising the state unit of the Congress and strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

Kharge has approved a proposal to dissolve the pradesh, district, city and block committees of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit with immediate effect, a statement issued by Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) is headed by Ajay Rai. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:57 IST, December 5th 2024

