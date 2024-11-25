King Charles, Queen Camilla 'Planning' India Trip Next Year After PM Modi's Invitation: Reports

New Delhi: Britain's monarch King Charles III and his wife Queen Camillla, according to reports are planning a trip to India early next year following an invitation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi; this invitation came after King Charles' trip to India got cancelled. Here's what we know so far…

According to UK media reports, King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla are gearing up for an official royal tour of India early next year. This trip to India would be King Charles' first official visit after becoming the monarch and will also be a proof of his recovery after his cancer diagnosis, signaling his return to official duties.

King Charles ‘Planning’ Tour After PM Modi's Invitation

As per the media reports, the British monarch's potential tour to India comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation which was extended after the royal couple's previous trip to India was cancelled. Discussions about the trip have now been authorised by the Foreign Office of the United Kingdom with the Indian authorities to finalise tour details.

King Charles and his Wife's Private Visit to Bengaluru

A month ago, Britain's King Charles was in Bengaluru for a private visit where he was staying at a sprawling integrative medical facility near Whitefield as per the sources. This was his first visit to the city after his coronation as King of the United Kingdom on May 6 last year and he was accompanied by Queen Camilla.

"The holistic centre, where the couple is staying during their three-day trip, is well known for rejuvenative treatment, including yoga and meditation sessions and therapies," an official said. "They are scheduled to fly back mid-week." "They have also been enjoying long walks around the centre and going to organic farm," he said.