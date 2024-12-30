Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Kolkata Metro Boosts Security and Adds Special Trains for New Year's Eve Celebrations

Published 21:10 IST, December 30th 2024

Kolkata Metro Boosts Security and Adds Special Trains for New Year's Eve Celebrations

Metro Railway Kolkata will strengthen security arrangements on Dec 31, New Year's Eve, with special teams posted at Park Street station.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kolkata Metro Boosts Security and Adds Special Trains for New Year's Eve Celebrations | Image: PTI

Kolkata: Metro Railway Kolkata will strengthen security arrangements on Dec 31, New Year's Eve, with special teams posted at Park Street station, close to the hub of celebrations, and several other stations along the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor) and round-the-clock CCTV monitoring at the central control room.

Six special trains will be operated three each on the UP and DN lines after 9.40 pm on that day.

Anticipating rush at Esplanade, Park Street, Maidan, Rabindra Sadan, Dum Dum and Dakshineswar Metro stations, well-trained RPF personnel will be deployed at all entry and exit gates on New Year's Eve, a Metro Railway statement said on Monday.

Another special team consisting of one officer and four staff will be deployed at the Park Street Metro station.

An adequate number of RPF staff will be deployed at Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade Metro stations to provide proper guidance to the commuters.

Anti-sabotage checking will also be stepped up at these stations.

Several women RPF officers and staff will be deployed at Park Street station to ensure the safety and security of women and children. One special team consisting of a sub-inspector/assistant sub-inspector and four staff including two women will be present at Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade Metro stations.

To monitor real-time developments, adequate staff will be posted at the central control room of North-South Metro, with regular CCTV monitoring to ensure the safety and security of passengers.

The statement said six additional services (three on UP and DN lines each) will be run at night on New Year's Eve for the benefit of the commuters on the Blue Line.

Of these six services, the trains from Dakshineswar for Kavi Subhash (New Garia) will be available at 9.48 pm, 10.03 pm and 10.18 pm. From Kavi Subhash trains will leave for Dakshineswar at 9.55 pm, 10.10 pm and 10.25 pm.

These special Metro services on the occasion will be available at an interval of 15 minutes. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:10 IST, December 30th 2024

Recommended

After Delhi, GRAP-IV Imposed in Mumbai; Construction Activities Halted
India News
Delhi LG Blasts At Kejriwal For Calling Atishi 'Temporary CM'
India News
Squid Game 2 Star Shares Pornographic Post Amid Muan Crash Mourning
Entertainment News
Bollywood Biggest Hits Of 2024 On OTT, Know Where To Stream
Entertainment News
Chilly Days Ahead: Severe Cold Weather to Grip Delhi
India News
Day After Crash, Another Jeju Air Flight Faces Landing Gear Problem
World News
PM Modi's Gift To Kashmir: 5 New Modern Trains To Launch In January
India News
Looking To Buy Hero Xtreme 125R: Here’s a List of Its Top 3 Alternatives
Automobile
Rohit Sharma Gives Blunt Reply To His Critics Demanding His Retirement
SportFit
66 Killed, Several Others Injured In Ethiopia After Truck Falls In River
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.